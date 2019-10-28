This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Oct. 21 through Oct. 26.
Male
Warrensburg cross country's Cooper Palmer as he took fourth in the Missouri River Valley Conference West with a time of 18:12.6.
Knob Noster football's Lane Elwell for recording two interceptions in a 33-14 win over Holden to end the regular season.
Female
Warrensburg cross country's Emma Gebbia as she took third in the Missouri River Valley Conference West with a time of 21:25.7.
Knob Noster cross country's Christine Sturgill as she finished sixth in the East at the Missouri River Valley Conference meet with a time of 24:36.3. Her finish helped the Lady Panthers to their first MRVC East title.
