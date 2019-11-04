This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Oct. 28 through Nov. 2.
Male
Kingsville cross country's Luke Engel as he won the Class 1 District 7 boys race with a time of 17:59.3.
Crest Ridge football's Dalton Wilhite as he had a 100-yard pick-six in Crest Ridge's win over Sherwood in the first round of district play.
Female
Knob Noster volleyball's Alexis Levi as she was named to the First-Team All District team.
Crest Ridge volleyball's Montana Mistler as she finished with 22 assists while defeating Bishop LeBlond 2-1 in the sectional round, the second most recorded in a game by a Lady Cougar.
