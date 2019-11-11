This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Nov. 4 through Nov. 9.
Male
Warrensburg football's Cooper Berry for blocking a punt against Harrisonville.
Knob Noster cross country's Colby Zink for finishing taking 88th in the Class 2 state meet.
Female
Crest Ridge cross country's Taylor Hurley for finishing 49th in the Class 1 state meet.
Warrensburg cross country's Rylee McLaughlin for taking 64th place and helping Warrensburg finish fourth in the Class 3 team standings at the state meet.
