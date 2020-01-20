This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Jan. 13 through Jan. 18.
Male
- Holden wrestling’s Travis Stout for finishing second at 182lbs. at the Missouri River Valley Conference wrestling tournament.
- Knob Noster basketball’s Iverson Sirom for scoring 13 points against Higginsville to help Knob Noster claim its first Lafayette County tournament championship.
Female
- Leeton basketball’s Bailey Fleming for scoring 17 points in both games of the Skyline Tournament.
- Crest Ridge basketball’s Kenna Brandes for scoring 11 points in a win over Concordia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.