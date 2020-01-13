This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Jan. 6 through Jan. 11.
Male
Crest Ridge basketball's August Hoeper as he dropped 25 points in a win over Lone Jack.
Knob Noster basketball's Anthony Lopez as he recorded 30 point in a win over Santa Fe.
Female
Leeton basketball's Kayla Crowder as she scored 13 points, 11 in the fourth corner, to help Leeton come back to defeat Midway.
Crest Ridge basketball's Emily Wilhite as she stuffed the stats sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a win over Lone Jack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.