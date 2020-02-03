This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Jan. 27 through Feb. 1.
Male
Holden basketball’s Jayden Brown as he was named to the Quarry City Classic All-Tournament Team.
Crest Ridge basketball’s Cole Schmidli as he was named the 2020 Quarry City Classic MVP.
Female
Knob Noster basketball’s Caylie Holyfied as she led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 11 points to help Knob Noster win in the opening round of the Quarry City Classic.
Crest Ridge basketball’s Cam Martin as she was named the 2020 Quarry City Classic MVP.
