This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Feb. 24 through Feb. 29.
Male
Warrensburg basketball's Cooper Berry for scoring 16 points in Warrensburg's district opener. He also scored 16 points earlier in the week as Warrensburg clinched a share of the Missouri River Valley Conference West title.
Crest Ridge basketball's Cole Schmidli as he led the Cougars with 29 points and seven three's in Crest Ridge's first district title win since the 1997-98 season.
Female
Warrensburg basketball's Sadie Misner for going 8-8 from the charity stripe while scoring 15 points as the Lady Tigers won their district opener.
Crest Ridge basketball's Leah Shanks for scoring 11 points and securing the game-winning steal in the district finals over Adrian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.