This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Feb. 3 through Feb. 8.
Male
Kingsville basketball's Ben Doyle for scoring 20 points against Leeton.
Leeton basketball's Cody Shackelford for scoring 17 points in a win over Kingsville.
Female
Knob Noster wrestling's Kelsey Burden for finishing second at 152lbs. at the district tournament.
Warrensburg basketball's Sadie Misner for scoring 11 points against Oak Grove.
