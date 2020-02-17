This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Feb. 10 through Feb. 15.
Male
Warrensburg wrestling’s George Fury as he is the lone Warrensburg wrestler to qualify for state. He finished fourth at 220lbs.
Kingsville wrestling’s Nathanyal Ory for finishing second at 220lbs to qualify for state.
Female
Knob Noster wrestling’s AnnaMarie Alviar for qualifying for state with a fourth-place finish.
Crest Ridge basketball’s Emily Wilhite for scoring 14 points in a win over Knob Noster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.