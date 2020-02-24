This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Feb. 17 through Feb. 22.
Male
Knob Noster wrestling's Conner Johnston for taking second at 145lbs at the Class 1 Missouri State High School Wrestling tournament.
Holden wrestling's Logan Yoder for taking sixth at 120lbs at the Class 1 Missouri State High School Wrestling tournament.
Female
Warrensburg swimming and diving's McKenzie Jeffrey for finishing 11th in diving in Class 1 at the Missouri State High School Swim meet.
Knob Noster wrestling’s Haley Robles as she became the first Lady Panther medalist at the Missouri State High School Wrestling Tournament.
