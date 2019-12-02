This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from throughout the fall season.
Male
Warrensburg football's Shelby Pittsenbarger for being named All-Conference in the Missouri River Valley Conference West.
Holden football's Travis Stout for being named to the KMZU Dream Team.
Female
Warrensburg softball's Emma Kreisel for being named First-Team All-District and Second-Team All-Region.
Knob Noster softball's Sadie Parks for her senior season with the Lady Panthers and for signing with UCM softball.
