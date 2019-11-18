This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from throughout the fall season.
Male
Holden football's Jayden Brown as he was a unanimous First-Team All-Conference selection as a wide receiver.
Warrensburg football's Eli Nappe as the junior was named to the All-Conference First-Team defense as a defensive back.
Female
Crest Ridge volleyball's Kenna Brandes as the senior was named All-State in Class 1.
Warrensburg softball's Molly Nicas as she was named Second-Team All-Conference, Academic All-Academic, First-Team All-District and First-Team All-Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.