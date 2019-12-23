This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Dec. 16 through Dec. 21.
Male
Crest Ridge basketball’s Jax Brandes as he scored 10 points, including the game-winning layup as time expired, in a 54-53 win over Cole Camp.
Leeton basketball’s Clarence Buntin for putting up 20 points in 67-45 win over Ballard.
Female
Holden wrestler Tasia Lee for taking home the gold at the 2019 Harrisonville Girls Wrestling Tournament in the 142lbs B bracket. She becomes Holden’s first ever girls wrestling tournament champion.
Crest Ridge basketball’s Cam Martin for scoring 17 points in a 42-26 win over Cole Camp.
