This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Winter Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Dec. 8 through Dec. 14.
Male
Warrensburg basketball's Shelby Pittsenbarger for recording a game-high 25 points in a 55-54 overtime win against rival Smith-Cotton.
Crest Ridge basketball's David Siegfried for putting up 16 points as the Cougars won the I-70 Conference Tournament defeating St. Paul 70-57. He had 13 points in the second half.
Female
Leeton basketball's Rowan Schmidli for recording 18 points in a a 67-24 win over Lakeland.
Crest Ridge basketball's Camryn Smith for pitching in 12 points and seven boards as the Lady Cougars took second at the I-70 Conference Tournament.
