This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Dec. 23 through Jan. 4.
Male
Warrensburg basketball's Cooper Berry for scoring 15 points in win over Center.
Chilhowee basketball's Lucas Coulter for scoring 25 points in the Indians come-from-behind win over Sheldon.
Female
Warrensburg basketball's Olivia Harrison for scoring 15 points in win over Center.
Knob Noster wrestling's Haley Robles for finishing seventh at 103 lbs at the Wonder Woman tournament.
