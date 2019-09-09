This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Aug. 30 through Sept. 7.
Male
Knob Noster football's Mark Burgess for making the game-winning tackle against Warsaw on the half yard line to preserve a 44-42 victory.
Warrensburg football's Shelby Pittsenbarger for recording five touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season.
Female
Warrensburg softball's Jacelynn Laws for striking out a pair in the fifth to close the door on a combined one-hit shutout against Clinton while also going 2-for-2 at the plate and accounting for three RBIs.
Crest Ridge volleyball's Reagan Shippy as she finished with four kills on 11 of 13 hitting to help Crest Ridge beat Sacred Heart for the first time in a decade.
