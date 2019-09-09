Athlete of the Week Logo
Buy Now

This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Aug. 30 through Sept. 7.

Male

Knob Noster football's Mark Burgess for making the game-winning tackle against Warsaw on the half yard line to preserve a 44-42 victory.

Warrensburg football's Shelby Pittsenbarger for recording five touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season.

Female

Warrensburg softball's Jacelynn Laws for striking out a pair in the fifth to close the door on a combined one-hit shutout against Clinton while also going 2-for-2 at the plate and accounting for three RBIs.

Crest Ridge volleyball's Reagan Shippy as she finished with four kills on 11 of 13 hitting to help Crest Ridge beat Sacred Heart for the first time in a decade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.