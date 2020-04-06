This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
Male
Holden football’s Jayden Brown as he was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Fall Postseason Week One Male Athlete of the Week as he was a unanimous First-Team All-Conference selection as a wide receiver.
Knob Noster football’s Mark Burgess as he was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Aug. 30 through Sept. 7 Male Athlete of the Week for making the game-winning tackle against Warsaw on the half-yard line to preserve a 44-42 victory.
Female
Warrensburg basketball’s Bailey Tucker for earning a Missouri River Valley Conference West All-Conference honorable mention.
Holden basketball’s Abby Wamsley for scoring a (then) career-high 28 points against Versailles in the second round of the Stover Tournament, averaging 19 points-per-game in the tournament, and being named to the Stover All-Tournament team. The tournament was played December 28, 2019, through January 4, 2020.
