This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
Male
Warrensburg football’s Shelby Pittsenbarger a he was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Fall Postseason Week Two Male Athlete of the Week for being named All-Conference in the Missouri River Valley Conference West.
Crest Ridge football’s Dalton Wilhite as he was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 28-Nov. 2 Male Athlete of the Week as he had a 100-yard pick-six in Crest Ridge’s win over Sherwood in the first round of district play.
Female
Warrensburg cross country’s Tabby Boldt as she was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 14-19 Female Athlete of the Week as she won the Warrensburg Invitational for the third time.
Knob Noster softball’s Estella Huntsman as she was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 8 through Sept. 14 Female Athlete of the Week as the freshman hit four home runs in the past week. She hit a home run against Holden and Secman and two against Rosati-Kain.
