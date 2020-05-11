This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
Male
Holden wrestling’s Travis Stout was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 13-18 Male Athlete of the Week for finishing second at 220lbs. at the Missouri River Valley Conference wrestling tournament.
Leeton basketball’s Daniel Warner was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 20 through Jan. 25 Male Athlete of the Week for scoring 22 points in a win over Montrose.
Female
Crest Ridge volleyball’s Kenna Brandes was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Fall Postseason Week One Female Athlete of the Week as the senior was named All-State in Class 1.
Leeton basketball’s Bailey Fleming was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 13-18 Female Athlete of the Week for scoring 17 points in the first two games of the Skyline Tournament.
