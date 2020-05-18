This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
*NOTE: This is the final vote of the 2019-2020 session.
Male
Knob Noster football's Lane Elwell is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 21-26 Male Athlete of the Week for recording two interceptions in a 33-14 win over Holden to end the regular season.
Crest Ridge football’s David Siegfried was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 7 through Oct. 12 Male Athlete of the Week as he recorded three catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Sweet Springs.
Female
Holden cross country’s Valorie Slack was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 Female Athlete of the Week for finishing fourth in the White division at the first annual Gans Creek Classic with a time of 20:26.6.
Warrensburg basketball’s Zoey Westphal was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Nov. 22-Dec. 7 Winter Season Female Athlete of the Week for scoring 13 points in a 55-47 win over Class 4 No. 2 Lincoln College Prep.
