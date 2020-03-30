This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
Male
Holden football’s Fred Frazier was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 14-19 Male Athlete of the Week as he ran for 276 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Carrollton.
Knob Noster cross country’s Sam Wilhelm was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 16 through Sept. 21 Male Athlete of the Week as he won the Odessa Cross Country Classic with a time of 16:49, a full minute ahead of the next finisher.
Female
Warrensburg golf’s Montana Carter was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 7 through Oct. 12 Female Athlete of the Week as she advanced out of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament to the sectional round.
Knob Noster volleyball’s Alexis Levi was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 28-Nov. 2 Female Athlete of the Week as she was named to the First-Team All-District Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.