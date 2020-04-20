This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
Male
Warrensburg wrestling’s George Fury as he was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 10 through Feb. 15 Male Athlete of the Week as he was the lone Warrensburg wrestler to qualify for state. He finished fourth at 220lbs.
Leeton basketball’s Cody Shackelford as he was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 3 through Feb. 8 Male Athlete of the Week for scoring 17 points in a win over Kingsville.
Female
Leeton basketball’s Kayla Crowder as she was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 6 through Jan. 11 Female Athlete of the Week as she scored 13 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, to help Leeton come back to defeat Midway.
Knob Noster basketball’s Caylie Holyfield as she was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 27 through Feb. 1 Female Athlete of the Week as she led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 11 points to help Knob Noster win in the opening round of the Quarry City Classic.
