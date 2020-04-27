This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
Male
Crest Ridge football’s Kole Conard is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 30 through Oct. 5 Male Athlete of the Week as he rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in a win over St. Paul Lutheran.
Warrensburg football’s Miles Moore was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 Male Athlete of the Week as he took part in 40 of Warrensburg’s 64 offensive plays against Pleasant Hill. He ran the ball 39 times for 258 yards. He recorded three scores in the win.
Female
Warrensburg softball’s Emma Kreisel as she was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Fall Postseason Week Two Female Athlete of the Week for being named First-Team All-District and Second-Team All-Region.
Crest Ridge basketball’s Camryn Smith as she was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Dec. 8-Dec. 14 Female Athlete of the Week for pitching in 12 points and seven boards as the Lady Cougars took second at the I-70 Conference Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.