WARRENSBURG — From the first fall high school sports practice of 2019 to the spring high school sports season being canceled, what a year.
The Week Seven Rewind concluded our 2019-2020 Cliff Harris' Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris' Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week voting.
I know, we could talk for days about what was and what could have been for athletes during this year.
Though, let's not forgot about the great accomplishments of our athletes throughout the year.
For a third consecutive year, the Athlete of the Week helped featured some of the best performances by county athletes throughout the year.
This year was unique and we even got to feature some of the best of the best with our REWIND voting.
The 2019-2020 Cliff Harris' Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris' Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week voting drew more than 12,000 votes this season.
Thanks for showing support for the local athletes and for adjusting as we changed our voting platform this year.
We hope you enjoyed the voting and we look forward to another high school spring sports season beginning in the fall, hopefully.
