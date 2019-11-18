Allnutt stays home, signs with UCM softball

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg senior Abby Allnutt signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Central Missouri on Monday, Nov. 18.
“It’s at home and I have a really good relationship with my parents, so I really wanted to be around them,” Allnutt said. “It was just really a great fit. I like coach (Susan) Anderson and I like Warrensburg.”
The senior, who was named All-MRVC West, All-District, All-Region and All-State in 2019, looked at the University of Missouri — Kansas City, William Jewell, Missouri Valley as well as other NAIA schools before ultimately deciding to sign with the Jennies.
“I knew UCM was it,” Allnutt said. “I had a really good feeling about. When I went on a visit to the UCM camp, I just knew.”
Allnutt hit .619 as a senior with a .841 on base percentage and six home runs and finishes her Lady Tiger career with two All-State nods.
