Allnut's grand slam lifts Warrensburg past Smith-Cotton

SEDALIA — A pair of home runs and 4 2/3 innings in relief by senior Abby Allnut lifted Warrensburg past Smith-Cotton on Monday, Sept. 9, 13-5.
“It was a really good team effort,” Warrensburg coach Ali Jo Rogers said.
Warrensburg jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first, only for Smith-Cotton to whittle it down to 4-3 by the third frame. The black-and-yellow Tigers got to starter Emma Kreisel, who loaded the bases with three hit batters, with a bases-loaded walk and a double.
Allnut came on with runners on second and third to get a strikeout and a ground out to end the threat.
Warrensburg would take advantage of its own bases loaded situation in the top of the fifth.
Madelynn Kennish drew a walk to score a run, bringing up Allnut.
“I was just focused on the ball and tried not to think,” Allnut said.
The senior blasted the first pitch she saw over the left field fence to put Warrensburg comfortably in front 10-3.
“She was confident,” Rogers said. “She went up there looking to hit and she zoned in. And when she is zoned in, you can’t stop that kid.”
Sammy Fatka nearly joined Allnut in the home run column, she sent a shot to center field that hit the top of the fence and bounced back into the field of play in the top of the sixth. The junior settled for a double then stole third and came around to score on a sacrifice fly.
Smith-Cotton got a pair of runs back in the home half of the sixth, taking advantage of a Warrensburg error.
Allnut got one run back herself in the top of the seventh, hitting a solo shot over the left fence.
Warrensburg got the scoring started in top of first with a pair of doubles. Allnut led off the game with a double, then scored as Fatka took a pair of bases herself. Fatka scored on a single by Molly Nicas, who later came around to score on Kreisel beating out an infield error. A sacrifice fly capped off the scoring for a 4-0 Lady Tiger lead.
Allnut finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate, accounting for five RBIs and three runs scored. In the circle, she tossed 4 2/3 innings in relief and struck out six while yielding one hit.
The Lady Tigers sit a 5-1 on the season after winning two games in the Marshall Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7. Warrensburg beat Versailles 5-4, lost to California 10-0 and beat Carrollton 11-7 in the tournament.
Rogers credits the chemistry of the group to the strong start to the season.
“They work really well together and as a team, they are all really good friends and they like to hangout on and off the field,” Rogers said. “They are a tight knit group.”
Warrensburg heads to Pleasant Hill on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.