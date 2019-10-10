Allnut puts stamp on senior night

WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg’s lone senior had a busy senior night. Abby Allnut went 3-for-4 at the plate, leading the Lady Tigers to a 13-9 win over Harrisonville on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and also announced her commitment to play softball at Central Missouri.
“She is huge for this team,” Warrensburg coach Ali Jo Rogers said. “She is out lead-off hitter, her attitude is always positive, she always has her team’s back and we are going to miss her next year.”
Allnut came through in the bottom of the second with a two-out double to help the Lady Tigers open up a 3-1 lead.
Warrensburg extended its lead with a single off the bat of Molly Nicas, who later scored on error, to make it 5-1.
The Lady Tigers lost 4-2 in their first meeting with the Lady Wildcats, which helped spur the fast start on Tuesday.
“I think we were ready for some revenge because we didn’t play our best against them the first round, so we were ready,” Rogers said.
After yielding two runs in the top of the fourth, Warrensburg’s offense rolled to six runs and an 11-3 lead.
Nicas provided the big bash in the frame, singling to left field with the bases load, clearing the base paths for three runs.
Three-straight singles from Brookelynn Becker, Alexus Bowes and Kylie Madrid brought in the final three runs of the frame.
Allnut led off the fifth with a double then came around to score on a Jacelynn Laws groundout.
Bowes scored on a single by Kayla Bloom to polish off the Lady Tigers scoring at 13-4.
Harrisonville made things interesting in the top of the seventh, erasing five runs from its nine-run deficit before Warrensburg pitcher Emma Kreisel induced a foul ball pop out to seal the win.
Following the game, Warrensburg honored Allnut, the lone senior on the roster who used the time to announce her commitment to UCM, and used the postgame ceremony to highlight the Harrisonville seniors and the Warrensburg parents.
“Sticking with something for four years, that is not something that every kid does, so it’s nice to recognize the other team,” Rogers said. “And then the parents, we couldn’t do without them.”
