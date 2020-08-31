Tigerettes Roster
Seniors
Beth Anderson; Tyler Pierce
Juniors
Abigail Richner; Jahnaya Thomas; Yuming Wu
Sophomores
Mia Baldwin; Alyssa Fanoele; Ava Greenberg; Hannah Hunt; Thalia Sanchez
Freshmen
Audrey Frye; Nellena McCauley; Abby Rankin; Maggie Stuck
