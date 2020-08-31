Warrensburg Tigerettes

The 2020 Warrensburg Tigerettes pose for a team photo.

 Submitted Photo

Tigerettes Roster

Seniors

Beth Anderson; Tyler Pierce

Juniors

Abigail Richner; Jahnaya Thomas; Yuming Wu

Sophomores

Mia Baldwin; Alyssa Fanoele; Ava Greenberg; Hannah Hunt; Thalia Sanchez

Freshmen

Audrey Frye; Nellena McCauley; Abby Rankin; Maggie Stuck

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.