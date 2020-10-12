WARRENSBURG — The 2020 Warrensburg girls soccer team has earned a team academic award given by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
The High School Team Academic Award is bestowed upon teams led by active United Soccer Coaches members with a composite grade point average of 3.25 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster during the 2019-20 academic year.
Warrensburg had an unweighted team GPA of 3.62.
There were 311 teams (134 boys, 177 girls) honored with the Team Academic Award.
To qualify for the award, the team must have a minimum grade point average of 3.25 for the entire academic year.
The team GPA is determined by adding every player’s GPA, then dividing by the number of players.
