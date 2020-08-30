Warrensburg Varsity Football Cheer
Submitted Photo

Varsity Football Cheerleaders

Seniors

Maysen Camara; Madeline Curtis; Rebecca Curtis; Kayla Flores; McKenna Hackler; Alea Keys-Galloway; Xochil Oyervides; Kelcey Phelps; McKayla Ray; Olivia Rodriguez; Allie Taylor; Emma Teichman; Erin Thessen; Bella Valdez; Sam Willeford

Juniors

Taryn DeVries; Alexis Etters; Cassidie Heupel; McKenzie Jeffrey; Kaitlen Rodriguez; Jenna Schudel

Sophomore

Christina Shull

Freshmen

Delaney Beard; Lillianne Teichman

