CLEVELAND — The Division 2 Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) announced its 2019-20 Regional Scholar-Athletes of the Year and Jennies Basketball's Morgan Fleming was the recipient for the Central Region.
"Congratulations to our Scholar-Athletes of the Year and regional winners," D2CCA President Tom Daeger, commissioner of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, said. "These individuals will continue to succeed off the playing field and uphold the values and mission of Division II."
Fleming stands ninth in University of Central Missouri history with 1,550 career points and is the only Jennie since 2000 with more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 career assists.
She earned WBCA First Team All-American honors while also making her third career All-MIAA Team and was the co-MVP of the MIAA Tournament.
During her career, Fleming helped the Jennies to a 106-21 record with two MIAA Regular Season, one MIAA Tournament, one NCAA Regional and one National Championship.
Following the season, Fleming also was named the MIAA Winter Sports Female Student-Athlete of the Year.
The award was given in lieu of the Ken B. Jones Award, presented annually to the top male and female student-athlete in the association, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The award takes into consideration athletic achievement in 2019-20, career academic achievements and community/campus service during the academic year.
Fleming graduated this past spring with a degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry.
She sported a 3.8 GPA at UCM while earning three MIAA Scholar-Athlete awards, one Academic Excellence Award and made the Academic Honor Roll all four years.
This past year she was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.
Fleming is still in contention for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
She is one of 39 conference selections in Division II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.