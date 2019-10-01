INDEPENDENCE — The Warrensburg Middle School Cross Country team traveled Wednesday, Sept. 25, to Independence to run in the "Stampede."
Forty-one schools participated in the meet.
Blake McBride finished was the top finisher for WMS in the Boys A race that featured 163 runners. He took 37th with a time of 9:17 and received a medal.
The Girls A race featured 141 runners.
Warrensburg's Avenelle Kientzy finished 87th with a time of 10:57.
The Boys B race featured 276 runners.
Carlos Escobar was the top WMS finisher as he took 24th with a time of 10:01.
The Girls B race featured 217 runners.
Warrensburg's Kaitlyn Stewart finished 24th with a time of 11:18.
The Boys C race featured 404 runners.
Warrensburg's Julian McNeil finished 10th with a time of 10:28 and received a medal.
The Girls C race featured 341 runners.
Warrensburg's Peyton Bruner finished 16th with a time of 12:02.
