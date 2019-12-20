The Warrensburg Middle School girls basketball team traveled Thursday night, Dec. 19, to Excelsior Springs and came away with two hard-fought wins.
The B-Team started off the night with a 20-9 win.
Caitlin Shaw had 14 points and seven steals.
Cydney Larson had 12 steals and nine rebounds.
Lillianne Teichman had 12 rebounds.
The A -Team won 20-15.
Jordyn Tarr had five points and 13 rebounds.
Alexa Goodwin had 7 steals.
Claire Thomas has 10 points.
The ladies are back in action in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.