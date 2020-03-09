WBU swimming makes history at NAIA Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee – For the first time in its three-year history, the Williams Baptist University swim team had swimmers qualify for the NAIA National Championships.
The Eagles sent six relay teams as well as one individual, Henry Vernon, to the national meet.
They all qualified through the NAIA standards.
The meet took place in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Henry Vernon was the lone solo swimmer representing WBU at the meet.
He swam the 100-yard butterfly.
He finished the race in 52.55.
This time allowed him to finish in 24th place at the meet.
Vernon joined the 200-yard freestyle, 400-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams in their events as well.
In the 200-yard freestyle, he was joined by Micah Lawson, Sebastian Peterson and Arthur Rogers.
The team finished the race in 21st place after posting a time of 1:31.80.
In the 400-yard medley, Luke Breitkruez joined Peterson, Lawson and Vernon to post a time of 3:46.30.
They also finished in 21st place.
In the 400-yard freestyle race, the same group finished in 22nd place with a time of 3:22.49.
A team made up of Breitkruez, Lawson, Rogers and Peterson finished in 23rd place of the 200-yard medley relay.
They finished the swim in 1:43.30.
On the womens side, the Lady Eagles competed in the 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard medley races.
The relay team was made up of Isabella Dulin, Hannah Vernon, Hope Cram and Julie Foster.
In the 200-yard freestyle, the team finished in 30th place.
They swam the race in 1:52.20. Meanwhile, in the 200-yard medley, they swam the race in 2:05.65 while finishing in 30th place.
The season ends at this meet, but the future is bright as Hannah Vernon is the only national qualifier who is a senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.