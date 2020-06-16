BOLIVAR — Warrensburg Brooks Baldwin sits tied for 13th at +4 after the opening round of the 2020 MGA Junior Match Play Championship on Monday, June 15, at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
Baldwin shot a 76 in the opening round.
He is in a five-way tie for 13th.
Michael Davidson, Jefferson, sits atop the leader board with a -3 (69).
Round two of the championship is already underway.
The top 16 boys and top 16 girls after day two will advance to match play on Wednesday and Thursday.
Baldwin tees off at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, for round two.
