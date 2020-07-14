WARRENSBURG — Mules National Golf Club played host to 156 of Missouri’s finest junior golfers on Monday, July 13, as the 2020 Junior Amateur played its first round of 18 and will continue play Tuesday, July 14, with another round of 18.
Warrensburg's Brooks Baldwin currently sits tied for fifth at +3 in the boys 16 to 18 years of age division after shooting a 73 in his opening round.
Dillon Calvin, Louisberg, currently sits in first with a -4.
Baldwin is set to tee-off at 1:30 p.m. for round two.
