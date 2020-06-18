BOLIVAR — Warrensburg Brooks Baldwin narrowly missed the cut on Tuesday, June 16, after the second qualifying round of the 2020 MGA Junior Match Play Championship at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
Baldwin shot a 76 (+4) in the first qualifying round on Monday, June 15, and a 78 (+6) on Tuesday.
Four golfers finished Tuesday with a cumulative score of +10.
Ian Davis, Makanda, was the lone golfer with a +10 to make the cut.
Baldwin was tied for 13th at +4 after the opening round of the 2020 MGA Junior Match Play Championship on Mondayat Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
He is in a five-way tie for 13th after the first day.
The top 16 boys and top 16 girls after day two advanced to match play on Wednesday and Thursday.
