WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg's Brooks Baldwin finished seventh in the boys 16 to 18 years old division at 2020 Junior Amateur hosted Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14, at Mules National Golf Course.
Baldwin carded a a +1 (71) to finish +4 for the tournament at 144 for a combined two-day total.
Baldwin sat tied for fifth at +3 in the boys 16 to 18 years of age division after shooting a 73 in his opening round on Monday.
Dillon Calvin, Louisberg, won the division with a -5 (135)
