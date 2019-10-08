The Warrensburg Middle School cross country team traveled On Monday, Oct. 7, to Oak Grove.
The course was 1.5 miles.
Avennelle Kientzy was the highest finisher for any Warrensburg squad as she took second place in the girls race with a time 10 minutes, 24 seconds.
Warrensburg took the lion's share of the top-10 finishers in the race.
The Lady Tigers placed six runners in the top 10.
Rory Shaw took third with a time of 10:48; Jocelyn Ridley took fourth in 10:52; Myla Laws took fifth in 10:54; Delaney Quick took sixth in 10:55; and Jordan Knerl took eighth in 10:57.
The Warrensburg boys had a similar performance in the boys race.
Blake McBride was the top Tiger finisher in third place with a time of 9:28.
Four other Tigers finished in the top 10.
Colby Hennrick took fourth with a time of 9:28.2; Hayden Gilpin took seventh in 9:42; Carlos Escobar took ninth in 9:51; and Austin Moses took 10th in 9:57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.