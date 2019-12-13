WARRENSBURG — The 2019-2020 campaign is underway for the Warrensburg Middle school girls basketball teams.
Nov. 25
The WMS girls two games tonight Excelsior Springs.
The B-Team won 18-11.
Kadence Shaw led the way with eight points.
Caitlin Shaw had four points and seven steals.
Cydney Larson had seven rebounds.
The A-Team won 20-18.
Jordyn Tarr had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the way. R
Defensively, Alexa Goodwin had five steals and four blocks
The C-Team played in a scrimmage and the white team won 10-4.
Dec. 4
The WMS girls basketball teams both played Oak Grove in the final round of the Warrensburg tournament.
The B-Team took first place in the tournament and won 23-12.
Caitlin Shaw finished the night with six points and five steals.
Sophia Joyner also scored six points.
The A-Team fell 18-15.
Goodwin had six points and eight steals.
Dec. 12
The WMS girls basketball traveled to Pleasant Hill.
The A-Team lost 39-8.
Reece Nimmo had two points and four steals while Elise Lewis had two points and four rebounds.
Jordyn Tarr had two points and five rebounds.
The B-Team also lost 23-16. Caitlin Shaw had six points and five steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.