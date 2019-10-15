The Warrensburg Middle School cross country team traveled to Jefferson City on Friday, Oct. 11.
The course was two miles in length.
Avenelle Kientzy was the top Warrensburg finisher in the girls race as she placed sixth with a time of 14 minutes, 11 seconds.
Rory Shaw took 10th with a time of 14:31 and Myla Laws placed 20th with a time of 15 minutes.
Blake McBride was the top Warrensburg finisher in the boys race as he finished 17th with a time of 12:52.
Kane Fuelling placed ninth in the boys open race with a time of 14:28.
Thomas Guler was right behind as he took 10th with a time of 14:29.
The sixth grade managers had an opportunity to race as well.
Griffon Shaw placed fourth in the boys race with a time of 15:01 and Audrey Lightfoot placed 15th with a time of 18:28 in the girls race.
