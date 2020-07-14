WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Athletics announced it has announced it has decided to temporarily suspended the strength/conditioning and sports activities at the high school and middle school after it received confirmation that multiple student athletes are currently under self-quarantine for COVID-19 in more than one program.
District information states it plans to resume activities on July 27 but noted that at anytime, this also may be canceled.
"Our goal is slow the spread and keep our student athletes safe," district information states. "Remember, when we return, to continue to self monitor and let us know when an issue arises."
