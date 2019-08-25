Central Missouri Speedway hosted its final regular race season championship weekly racing series on Saturday, Aug. 24, along with week four of the Top-Gun Series. All total, there were 92 race teams signed in for competition wit 16 Pure Stocks, nine E-Mods, 19 Mod-Lites, 21 B-Mods, 12 Street Stocks and 15 A-Mods.
Pure Stock Recap
Polesitters were Bobby Russell and Logan Headley. The Pure Stock championship came down to the final race of the night. Russell took the lead and paced the opening laps at blistering speed with Headley in tow. By lap five, the leader put around five-car lengths in front of Headley, D.J. Barnes, Scott Martin and Kyle Rowland. At the lap ten marker, caution flew over the field with Russell still in command over Headley, Barnes, Rowland and Martin.
After a series of late-race restarts and attempts to finish the race under green, white, and checkered-flag conditions, Russell eventually claimed the victory over Headley, who also wrapped up his first-ever CMS Track Championship. Behind Russell and Headley at the finish were Barnes, Martin, Darrin Christy and Josh Helm.
E-Mod Recap
It was Steven Makar who paced the field early in the event with Shawn Burns, Trevor Hand and Jeremy Curless. Makar led through lap four after which Burns moved to the front by lap five in front of Makar, Hand, Curless and Dakota Earls.
Yellow flew at lap seven, forcing the lone restart of the event as Burns then built up a 1.7-second lead by lap nine.
At lap 10, Burns led Makar, Curless, Hand and Earls inside the top five. When the race concluded, it was Burns who once again visited victory lane and gaining points on Makar in the chase for the Top-Gun Series championship.
Makar finished second in front of Curless, Hand, Earls and Kit Bailey.
Mod-Lite Recap
Pole-sitters were Dillon Raffurty and Ed Griggs, who was in search of his second-consecutive victory. Griggs took command from the onset of the green flag and by lap five had a 1.29-second advantage of Dillon Raffurty, Donnie Dannar, David Raffurty and Tony Kerr. At lap 10, Griggs still commanded the event but yellow flew and forced a restart over the field. On the restart, Griggs, led Dillon Raffurty, Dannar, David Raffurty and Mike Raffurty.
Caution flew one more time at the lap 11 marker with Griggs still leading the same top four with Travis Alexander now fifth. By lap 15, Griggs opened his lead to 2.83 seconds and eventually went on to collect his second win in as many weeks, this time ahead of Dillon Raffurty, Dannar, David Raffurty, Alexander and Mike Raffurty to round out the top six.
Dillon Raffurty earned the track championship for the 2019 season.
B-Mod Recap
Patrick Royalty and Jake Richards earned front-row starting positions as Richards was gunning for his first-ever track championship with Royalty trying to hold strong in the Top-Gun series points.
Royalty shot out to an early race lead before caution fell over the field by lap two. When the field resumed action, Royalty led Brad Smith, Jacob Ebert, Richards and Rod Cordon in a close battle for the victory.
By lap four and after a quick series of cautions, Smith took command of the race relegating Royalty to second with Ebert third. Cautions again plagued the B-Mod drivers throughout the race on lap eight and lap 12.
Smith led Royalty, Ebert, Richards and Sturgis Streeter for the final restart of the race, which had to be cut from the original planned 20-lap distance to 15 after exceeding the time limit.
In the end, Smith prevailed for his 37th career CMS win with Royalty, Ebert, Richards, Streeter and Cordon completing the top six.
Richards was crowned the B-Mod champion for the 2019 season.
Street Stock Recap
Pole-sitters were Marc Carter and Larry Ferris II. Carter was the early lead through lap two and built up a two-second lead over Ferris, Nathan Vaughn, and Jimmy Ngo to start the race. By lap five, Vaughn advanced to second with Ngo, Ferris and newly-crowned 2019 Track Champion Brett Wood.
For several laps, the best battle on the speedway was Ngo and Ferris along with Wood and Jay Prevete battling for third. At lap ten, Carter’s lead advanced to 3.3 seconds in front of Vaughn, Ngo, Wood and Prevete.
In the end, Carter took the win, his 47th career CMS victory, this one over Vaughn, Ngo, Wood, Michael Mullins and Prevete.
A-Mod Recap
Chad Lyle and Gunner Martin began the night’s final event from the front row. Martin set the early pace for the race with Lyle, Kevin Blackburn, and a rare CMS appearance by Scotty Allen.
However, it was Lyle who took command of the event in torrid battle with Martin by lap four. At lap six Martin fought back as the pair were virtually even at lap six with Lyle edging Martin by mere inches at the line.
Behind the leaders, Blackburn, Karrick, and Dean Wille worked to advance positions inside the top five. By lap ten, Lyle’s advantage grew to 1.3 seconds in front of a close battle with Martin, Blackburn, and Karrick until the lone caution of the event flew at lap 12 for Allen, who stalled coming off turn four, bringing his strong run to an end.
When racing resumed, Lyle led Blackburn, Martin, Karrick, and Wille. As the laps wore down, Lyle continued pulling away, but it was Karrick who then found the preferred line to move into second position at lap 21.
Lyle maintained his pace at the front of the field and on this night went on to collect career win No. 68 at CMS.
Karrick finished second and earned his first-ever Track Championship. Martin took third with Wille, Blackburn and Terry Schultz completing the top ten.
Upcoming Events
Aug. 31 — Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.
Sept. 1 — (Sunday) Night 2, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, SS, and ULMA Late Models.
Sept. 20 — (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.
Sept. 21 — (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.
Central Missouri Speedway Results — Aug. 24
Pure Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Bobby Russell (38), 100
2. Logan Headley (23), 95
3. D J Barnes (5DJ), 91
4. Scott Martin (12), 87
5. Darrin Christy (3B), 84
6. Joshua Edward Helm (49SR), 81
7. Joey Harper (21), 78
8 Spencer Reiff (7), 76
9 Jonathan Evans (89), 74
10 Jimmie Workman (24), 72
11 Cameron Kelly (30K), 70
DNF — Kyle Rowland (5), 68; Josh Crump (31), 66; David Doelz (4D), 64; Gale Harper Jr. (28Jr), 62.
DNS — Jeff Hardy (427), 45.
E-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Shawn Burns (28), 100
2. Steven Makar (4M), 95
3. Jeremy M Curless (33), 91
4. Trevor Hand (236), 87
5. Dakota Earls (15E), 84
6. Kristopher Bailey (77), 81
7. Leland Quint (118), 78
8. John Snyder (6J), 76
9. Booby Wood (33x)
Mod-Lite
Place Driver Points
1. Edward Griggs (47), 100
2. Dillon Raffurty (46), 95
3. Donnie Dannar (171), 91
4. David Raffurty (64), 87
5. Travis Alexander (36), 84
6. Michael Raffurty (41), 81
7. Brian Ziegler (65Z), 78
8. Nathan Wolfe (3), 76
9. Anthony Kerr (73), 74
10. Justin Raffurty (75), 72
11. Kevin White (33), 70
12. Jeff Raffurty (98), 68
13. Anthony Lane (02), 66
14. Lucas Gillette (15), 64
15. Joshua James Guy (2), 62
16. Jerry Taylor (14), 60
17. Molly Boly (31), 58
18. James Beebe (03), 56
19. Tyler Furrell (34), 55
B-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Brad Smith (99), 100
2. Patrick Royalty (49), 95
3. Jacob Ebert (94), 91
4. Jake Richards (7J), 87
5. Sturgis Streeter (61), 84
6. Rodney L Cordon (17), 81
7. Chris Brockway (03), 78
8. Derek Nevels (88N), 76
9. Kameron Grindstaff (14), 74
10. Richard Streker (R4), 72
11. Olen Stephens (12Jr), 70
12. Richard Brainard (3B), 68
13. Matt Michaels (13M), 66
14. Jason Reeves (5R), 64
15. Scott Pullen (08), 62
DNF — Jeffery Douty (77), 60; Dallas Heuser (15H), 58; Rick Anderson (8), 56; Jacob Callahan (27), 55.
DNS — Donald R Marrs (9), 45; Jeremy Lile (05), 45.
Street Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Marc Carter (10), 100
2. Nathan Vaughn (12V), 95
3. James Allen Ngo (60), 91
4. Brett Wood (7), 87
5. Michael Mullins (M20), 84
6. Jay Prevete (25xxx), 81
7. Larry Ferris Il (14), 78
8. Christopher Kircher (28K), 76
9. Jerry Schmidt (11x), 74
10. Jason K Park (175), 72
11. Randy Jester (51), 70
12. Junior Woods (04K), 68
Modified
Place Driver Points
1. Chad Lyle (16S), 100
2. Timothy W Karrick (1K), 95
3. Gunner Martin (75), 91
4. Dean K Wille (68), 87
5. Kevin Blackburn (88), 84
6. Terry L Schultz (90), 81
7. Kameron Grindstaff (14), 78
8. David Wood (82), 76
9. Johnny Wyman (95JR), 74
10. Rodney Schweizer (74), 72
11. Richard S Florence (42), 70
12. Richard M Layne (0), 68
13. Allan Lawrence (94), 66
14. Patrick Mahnken (10), 64
15. Scotty Allen (12), 62
