WARRENSBURG – It’s time to sign the kids up for NFL Flag Football with Warrensburg Parks & Rec.
The coed league has three age divisions – U6 (5 to 6 year olds), U8 (7 to 8) and U10 (9 to 10).
The season runs from Aug. 29 through Oct. 29, with games on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
Games start at 5:30 p.m. at Cave Hollow Park in Warrensburg.
The registration deadline is Aug. 15, with a fee of $80 that includes a team jersey.
Register by calling 747-7178 or online at Warrensburg-mo.com.
