After a weekend off for rest and recuperation after the annual BBQ Bowl, Central Missouri Speedway will welcome drivers and fans back the track for championship racing on Comfort Inn Race Night on Saturday, July 20.
Action resumes with A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks throughout the night.
Promoters Earl and Susan Walls have also announced they have waived the ‘track registration’ fee for the remainder of the year.
Heading into this weekend’s championship action, Tim Karrick leads Terry Schultz and Gunner Martin in A-Mods
Brett Wood leads Nathan Vaughn and Chris Kircher in Street Stocks, while Jacob Ebert continues leading B-Mods over Jake Richards and Kameron Grindstaff.
In Mod-Lites, Dillon Raffurty shows the way over Ed Griggs and Mike Raffurty.
Logan Headley leads Spencer Reiff and Joey Harper in Pure Stock action.
Kid’s Night is just around the corner for the speedway. Always a fan and kid favorite, Kid’s Night takes place on Saturday, August 3.
“This night is a huge night for kids ages three to twelve,” Barb Myers, Kid’s Night coordinator, said in a press release.
The event will feature foot races for age groups and the winners get a backpack filled with school supplies, coupons and memorabilia.
Everyone else gets a bag full of school supplies and various donated items.
There will also have drawings to give away bicycles.
“This night is all about the kids and everyone at the track loves seeing the looks of joy on all the kids having a great time at the races,” Myers added.
Upcoming races
July 20 — Comfort Inn Race Night, Weekly Racing 11.
July 27 — Heartland Waste Race Night, Weekly Racing 12.
August 3 — KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid’s Night — Weekly racing 13.
August 10 — Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM)
