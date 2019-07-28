Ninety race teams signed in for Heartland Waste race night on Saturday, July 27, at Central Missouri Speedway. Throughout the night, drivers competed in 15 preliminary heat races and 5 main events throughout the night.
At the end of the night, Chad Lyle claimed the A-Mod feature win while Nathan Vaughn continued his hot streak in Street Stock action. Dillon Raffurty once again took top honors in Mod-Lites while Patrick Royalty returned to victory lane in B-Mod action. Jason Ryun capped off his night with his fourth Pure Stock victory.
Pure Stock Recap
Ryun and Logan Headley looked to resume their battle near the front of the field in the Pure Stock 15-lap main event. Ryun quickly moved out front to take command with Headley in second. Ryun set a blistering pace and led through a lap seven caution period and again for multiple attempts to restart at lap eight. Ryun continued to lead Headley and Kyle Rowland until a lap 11 caution for a single-car spin. In the end, Ryun once again powered his way to the front of the field to take his fourth-consecutive main event win. Healey held strong in second with Spencer Reiff third. Jimmy Smith, Darrin Christy and Joey Harper completed the top six.
Mod-Lite Recap
Dillion Raffurty and Brian Ziegler began the 20-lap main event from row one as Raffurty set sail for his ninth feature win of the year. Caution flew at lap three for a single-car spin and again on the restart for a two-car spin. Dillon Raffurty pulled away from his father David Raffurty in second by lap seven with Ziegler third. Cody Miller moved to fourth by lap nine with Donnie Dannar in fifth. Miller moved to third within two laps of the finish while Dannar also came forward. In the end, Dillon Raffurty recorded his ninth victory of the season going away over David Raffurty, Miller, Dannar, Bran Ziegler and Michael Raffurty.
B-Mod Recap
Royalty and Jake Richards began the 20-lap main event from row one as Royalty led Richards through a series of cautions and restarts. By lap five, it was a two-car race between the leaders as Rod Cordon, Cody Brill, and Jacob Ebert battled inside the top five. Richards put heavy pressure on Royalty for the lead at lap seven while Ebert moved into third. Caution flew again at the halfway point as Royalty and Richards resumed their battle. By lap 13, Royalty stretched out his lead by a fourth of a straightaway. Unfortunately, cautions continued to plague the race as Royalty led through lap 16. One final caution setup a green, white, and checkered flag finish as Royalty powered his way to a fifth feature win this year. Richards was second followed by Steven Clancy from ninth on the grid to third. Cordon, Lile and Chris Brockway completed the top six.
Street Stock Recap
For the main event, Brett Wood and Vaughn led the field to the green for the 15-lap race. Wood led the opening circuits as Vaughn had his hands full with John Brooks. Caution flew at lap two for a single-car spin as Vaughn powered his way to the front by lap two with Wood second, Brooks third, and Devin Irvin fourth. By lap ten, Vaughn built up a half straightaway lead over a fiercely contested battle for second between Brooks and Wood, behind them, Chris Kircher put heavy pressure on Irvin for fourth. As the field came to lap 13, Brooks took over second position as Irvin closed in on Wood for third. At the checkers, Vaughn rolled to his fifth feature victory and third in a row as Brooks crossed the finish line in a season-best second place finish. Wood claimed third with Irvin, Kircher and Michael Mullins rounding out the top six.
A-Mod Recap
For the final event of the night, Dalton Kirk and Lyle occupied the front row. Caution flew early on lap with Lyle leading the field back to green-flag action. By lap two, Karrick moved to second. Caution flew at lap three, four, and five. Lyle went back to work and by lap seven, opened a half straightaway lead over Karrick, Kirk, Kameron Grindstaff, and Kevin Blackburn. Racing for a spot in the top five heated up by lap 12 as Rick Beebe moved to fifth with Gunner Martin also moving forward to sixth. At the lap 20 marker, Lyle held a three-second lead over Karrick. Lyle had things well under control right through to the checkers to record his second main event win of the season. Karrick finished second with Kirk third. Gunner Martin advanced to fourth at the finish with Rick Beebe and Kameron Grindstaff completing the top six.
Upcoming Events
Aug. 3 - KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid's Night - Weekly racing 13. Top Gun Series Begins!
Aug. 10 - Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM)
Aug. 17 - Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)
Central Missouri Raceway Results - July 27
Pure Stock A-Feature
Place Driver Points
1. Jason Ryun, (27), 100
2. Logan Headley, (23), 95
3. Spencer Reiff, (7), 91
4. James Smith, (3), 87
5. Darrin Christy, (3B), 84
6. Joey Harper, (21), 81
7. Gale W. Harper Jr., (28Jr), 78
8. Jonathan Evans, (89), 76
9. Scott Martin, (12), 74
DNF - Kyle Rowland, (5), 72; Gary Akers, (13A), 70; James K. Mirts, (39), 68; Jimmie Workman, (24), 66; Joshua Edward Helm, (49SR), 64; Jeff Hardy, (427), 62.
DNS - Cameron Kelly, (30K), 45.
Mod Lite A-Feature
Place Driver Points
1. Dillon Raffurty, (46), 100
2. David Raffurty, (64), 95
3. Cody Miller, (7), 91
4. Donnie Dannar, (171), 87
5. Brian Ziegler, (65Z), 84
6. Michael Raffurty, (41), 81
7. Justin Raffurty, (75), 78
8. Nathan Wolfe, (3), 76
9. Garrett Stonum, (4K), 74
10. Jeff Raffurty, (98), 72
11. Jesse Wright, (67w), 70
12. Tyler Furrell, (34), 68
13. Kevin White, (33), 66
14. Cody Vail, (8V), 64
15. Travis Alexander, (36), 62
16. Kyle Jennings Guy, (17), 60
17. Kellie Vail, (12V), 58
18. James Beebe, (3), 56
19. Austin Tyler Robbie, (71), 55
DNF. Jerry Taylor, (14), 54; Joshua James Guy, (2), 53.
B-Mod A-Feature
Place Driver Points
1. Patrick Royalty, (49 100
2. Jake Richards, (7J) 95
3. Stephen Clancy, (12c) 91
4. Rodney L. Cordon, (17 87
5. Jeremy Lile , (5 84
6. Chris Brockway, (3 81
7. Donald R. Marrs, (9 78
8. Tyler Wood, (7 76
9. Kyle Henning, (1 74
10. Jacob Callahan, (27 72
11. Cody Brill, (96 70
12. Richard Brainard, (3B) 68
13. Gary McGinnis, (38 66
14. Olen Stephens, (12Jr), 64
15. Kenneth E. McDonald Jr., (25 62
16. Robert Talley, (8A) 60
DNF. Cale Turner, (66), 58; Derek Nevels, (88N), 56; William Riley Small, (28s), 55; Jacob Ebert, (94), 54; Bobby Russell, (0), 53; Dallas Heuser, (15H), 52; Kameron Grindstaff, (14), 51; Scott Pullen, (8), 50.
Street Stock A-Feature
Place Driver Points
1. Nathan Vaughn, (12V), 100
2. John Brooks, (27), 95
3. Brett Wood, (7), 91
4. Devin Irvin, (67), 87
5. Christopher Kircher, (28K), 84
6. Michael Mullins, (5E), 81
7. James Allen Ngo, (60), 78
8. Jay Prevete, (25xxx), 76
9. Clyde A Perryman, (3P), 74
10. Clifton Champney, (6c), 72
11. Jerry Brown, (67X), 70
12. Randy Jester, (51), 68
Modified A-Feature
Place Driver Points
1. Chad Lyle, (16S), 100
2. Timothy W. Karrick, (1K), 95
3. Dalton Kirk, (30), 91
4. Gunner Martin, (75), 87
5. Rick Beebe, (22B), 84
6. Kameron Grindstaff, (14), 81
7. Kevin Blackburn, (88), 78
8. Dustin Hodges, (22H), 76
9. Dean Wille, (68), 74
10. Rodney Schweizer, (74), 72
11. Johnny Wyman, (95JR), 70
12. Kerry Davis, (86), 68
13. Terry Bivins, (5x), 66
14. Buddy Benedict, (86+2), 64
DNF. Allan Lawrence, (94), 62; Randall Schiffelbein Jr., (11Jr)' 60; James Dean Eaton, (24JR), 58.
