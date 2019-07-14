180911_w_sports_WHS FB 3
The 2019 Missouri Lions All-Star game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Walton Stadium

Tickets are be $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults and $3in advance or $5 at the door for students in first grade through college. Children 5 and under are free.

Johnson County will be represented by a pair of players. Warrensburg’s Tanner Karnes, a Central Missouri signee, will anchor the Blue squads offensive line and is joined by Knob Noster’s Andrew Harvey, who is listed at outside linebacker.

2019 Blue Roster

No. Name Position High School

1 Zach Osborn RB Monroe City

3 Chase Billups QB Marceline

4 Dalton Fuller WR/DB Cameron

5 Brandon Rayos RB Raymore-Peculiar

6 Elliot Turner WR/DB Cameron

7 Andrew Harvey OLB Knob Noster

11 Scout Schaberg WR Wellington-Napoleon

14 Alvaro Porras RB Lexington

15 Riley Brill WR Mid-Buchanan

24 Gage Lemler LB Archie

44 Isaac Boyd DT Ste. Genevieve

51 Anson Johnson DE Adrian

53 Shane Martin MLB Raymore-Peculiar

55 Wyatt Gray OG/OT Tarkio

66 Tanner Karnes OL Warrensburg

70 Conner Greer OL Orrick

73 Sean White OT Boonville

74 Tyler Trosper Nose/DT Penney

79 Colton Wilmes DL Northeast Nodaway

95 Payton Wallace DE Lexington

2019 Gold Roster

No Name Position High School

1 Connor Kavanaugh TE Penney

3 Mason Bryars Slot/WR East Prairie

4 Tra Ranson RB/S Sikeston

5 Josh Yahnig QB/DB Cass-Midway

10 Mitchel Hydorn TE Princeton

11 Clayton Stallo WR Marceline

13 Jordan Delashmutt MLB North Callaway

14 Xavier Mendoza WR Cass-Midway

24 Cameron Jones R Princeton

25 Johnnie Walker WR New Madrid County

27 Adrian Hernandez K Gallatin

28 Keaton Adams TE East Prairie

33 Graydee Rains LB Gallatin

43 Michael Trotter LB Versailles

50 Jadon Underhill LG Monroe City

53 Dustin Loucks OL/LG South Callaway

55 Jay Maltbia DT New Madrid County

56 Latrellus Colbert LB Fulton

69 Jonathon Saxbury DT Monroe City

74 Elliott Wolfe C McDonald County

78 A.J. Forgette OT Archie

Rosters are not finalized and subject to change

Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.

