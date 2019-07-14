The 2019 Missouri Lions All-Star game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Walton Stadium
Tickets are be $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults and $3in advance or $5 at the door for students in first grade through college. Children 5 and under are free.
Johnson County will be represented by a pair of players. Warrensburg’s Tanner Karnes, a Central Missouri signee, will anchor the Blue squads offensive line and is joined by Knob Noster’s Andrew Harvey, who is listed at outside linebacker.
2019 Blue Roster
No. Name Position High School
1 Zach Osborn RB Monroe City
3 Chase Billups QB Marceline
4 Dalton Fuller WR/DB Cameron
5 Brandon Rayos RB Raymore-Peculiar
6 Elliot Turner WR/DB Cameron
7 Andrew Harvey OLB Knob Noster
11 Scout Schaberg WR Wellington-Napoleon
14 Alvaro Porras RB Lexington
15 Riley Brill WR Mid-Buchanan
24 Gage Lemler LB Archie
44 Isaac Boyd DT Ste. Genevieve
51 Anson Johnson DE Adrian
53 Shane Martin MLB Raymore-Peculiar
55 Wyatt Gray OG/OT Tarkio
66 Tanner Karnes OL Warrensburg
70 Conner Greer OL Orrick
73 Sean White OT Boonville
74 Tyler Trosper Nose/DT Penney
79 Colton Wilmes DL Northeast Nodaway
95 Payton Wallace DE Lexington
2019 Gold Roster
No Name Position High School
1 Connor Kavanaugh TE Penney
3 Mason Bryars Slot/WR East Prairie
4 Tra Ranson RB/S Sikeston
5 Josh Yahnig QB/DB Cass-Midway
10 Mitchel Hydorn TE Princeton
11 Clayton Stallo WR Marceline
13 Jordan Delashmutt MLB North Callaway
14 Xavier Mendoza WR Cass-Midway
24 Cameron Jones R Princeton
25 Johnnie Walker WR New Madrid County
27 Adrian Hernandez K Gallatin
28 Keaton Adams TE East Prairie
33 Graydee Rains LB Gallatin
43 Michael Trotter LB Versailles
50 Jadon Underhill LG Monroe City
53 Dustin Loucks OL/LG South Callaway
55 Jay Maltbia DT New Madrid County
56 Latrellus Colbert LB Fulton
69 Jonathon Saxbury DT Monroe City
74 Elliott Wolfe C McDonald County
78 A.J. Forgette OT Archie
Rosters are not finalized and subject to change
