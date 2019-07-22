Pure Stock Recap
Jason Ryun and Spencer Reiff completed lap one side-by-side but by lap two, Ryun took command with Reiff in second and Bobby Russell third ahead of points leader Logan Headley. By lap five, Ryun built up a four-second advantage. Caution flew for a single-car spin at lap six and Ryun quickly went back to work out front. Caution flew again a lap later, but this time Bobby Russell moved to second with Reiff to third. Caution flew for a third time at lap nine, again for a single-car spin. Caution flew again the next lap setting up a green, white, checkered-flag finish as Ryun went on to capture his second-consecutive victory. Reiff rebounded to second with Russell third, followed by Headley, Darrin Christy and Jack Turner inside the top six.
A-Mod Recap
Rick Beebe and Dean Wille began the 25-lap main event from row one and honored fallen race fan and pit man Brian Buczinski with a missing-man formation to begin the race. Tim Karrick was the early leader through two early race cautions over Gunner Martin and Wille. Debris caused another caution period on lap five as racing resumed with Karrick, Martin and Wille inside the top three. By lap ten, the best race on the tack was for fourth with Beebe and Dalton Kirk close for the position. Meanwhile Karrick stretched out his lead to a half a straightaway by lap 12 as Wille held third in front of the continuing Kirk and Beebe battle for fourth. At lap 15, Karrick’s lead was a full straightaway as Beebe moved passed Kirk to claim sole possession of fourth. Karrick’s blistering pace carried him to victory lane once again at CMS as he went on to claim the $1,000 victory. Martin finished second in front of Wille in third. Beebe was fourth followed by Kirk and Sam Florence.
Mod-Lite Recap
Dillon Raffurty and Travis Alexander earned the front-row starting positions for the 20-lap main event. A pair of early cautions slowed the field but through each pause, Dillon Raffurty held point in front of his father, David Raffurty, out front. Behind the lead pair Michael Raffurty was third followed by Alexander. By lap eight, Dillon Raffurty had a full straightaway lead out front. Caution flew on lap 12 to bunch the field as Dillon Raffurty led David Raffurty and Alexander. Garrett Stonum moved to third at lap fifteen in a tight race inside the top five. Dillon went on to capture the feature win over David Raffurty, Alexander, Stonum, Dustin Forsberg and Michael Raffurty.
B-Mod Recap
Jacob Ebert and Jake Richards led the B-Mod field to the initial green flag for the 20-lap main event. Caution flew for a single-car spin at lap two with Ebert and Richards resuming their race for the lead. By lap ten, Ebert had built up an eight-car advantage over Richards in second and Kameron Grindstaff third. Don Marrs held fourth with Kaleb Bray in fifth. It was a furious charge to the finish as lapped traffic came into play late in the race as Ebert fought hard for the win. In the final circuits, Richards put heavy pressure on Ebert, but it was Ebert who prevailed on this night over Richards, Grindstaff, Marrs, Bray and Blake Pierce.
Street Stock Recap
Aaron Poe and Nathan Vaughn started the 15-lap main event on row one with Vaughn leading the opening lap. By lap five, Vaughn held on to a one-car length lead over Poe with Brett Wood and Jimmy Ngo in a tight battle for third. At the lap ten marker, Vaughn held a five-car length lead and eventually went on to claim the victory over Poe by a fourth of a straightaway. Behind Vaughn and Poe, Wood crossed in third followed by Ngo, David Oxford and Randy Jester.
Upcoming Events
July 27 — Heartland Waste Race Night, Weekly Racing 12.
Aug. 3 — KFKF Country 94.1 FM and Kid’s Night — Weekly racing 13; Top Gun Series Begins.
Aug. 10 — Logan Cont. Weekly Racing 14 (EM).
Aug. 17 — Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM).
Central Missouri Raceway Results — July 20
Pure Stock
Place Drive Points
1. Jason Ryun (27), 100
2. Spencer Reiff (7), 95
3. Bobby Russell (38), 91
4. Logan Headley (23), 87
5. Darrin Christy (3B), 84
6. Jack Turner (19), 81
7. Steve Evans (89e), 78
8. Conrad Kaufman (49K), 76
9. Chester Kaufman (94C), 74
10. Gale W. Harper Jr. (28Jr), 72
11. Joey Harper (21), 70
12. Scott Martin (12), 68
13. Jeff Hardy (427), 66
14. Brandon Hoover (27H), 64
DNF — Jimmie Workman (24), 62; Joseph Kelly (30K), 60.
DNS — James Smith (3), 45.
Mod-Lite
Place Driver Points
1. Dillon Raffurty (46), 100
2. David Raffurty (64), 95
3. Travis Alexander (36), 91
4. Garrett Stonum (4K), 87
5. Dustin Forsberg (3D), 84
6. Justin Raffurty (75), 81
7. Michael Raffurty (41), 78
8. Nathan Wolfe (3), 76
9. Tyler Furrell (34), 74
10. Jeff Raffurty (98), 72
11. Jeremy Heim (66), 70
12. Kevin White (33), 68
13. Jesse Wright (67w), 66
14. Kelly Bergstrom (9), 64
15. Joshua James Guy (2), 62
16. Kyle Jennings Guy (17), 60
DNF — Austin Robbins (71), 58.
B-Mod A-Feature
Place Driver Points
1. Jacob Ebert (94), 100
2. Jake Richards (7J), 95
3. Kameron Grindstaff (14), 91
4. Donald R Marrs (9), 87
5. Kaleb Bray (19B), 84
6. David Blake Pierce (16), 81
7. Jeremy Lile (5), 78
8. Chris Brockway (3), 76
9. Kody Bray (15s), 74
10. Bill Small (28s), 72
11. Derek Nevels (88N), 70
12. Gary McGinnis (38), 68
13. Jacob Callahan (27), 66
14. Scott Pullen (8), 64
DNF — Dallas Heuser (15H), 62.
DNS — Jake Makings (42M), 45.
Street Stock A-Feature
Place Driver Points
1. Nathan Vaughn (12V), 100
2. Aaron Samuel Poe (45), 95
3. Brett Wood (7), 91
4. James Allen Ngo (60), 87
5. David Oxford (27), 84
6. Randy Jester (51), 81
7. Chris Barnard (824), 78
DNS — Christopher Kircher (28K), 45.
Modified A-Feature
Place Driver Points
1. Timothy Karrick (1K), 100
2. Gunner Martin (75), 95
3. Dean K Wille (68), 91
4. Rick Beebe (22B), 87
5. Dalton Kirk (30), 84
6. Richard S. Florence (42), 81
7. Kameron Grindstaff (14), 78
8. Johnny Wyman (95JR), 76
9. James Dean Eaton (24JR), 74
10. Kyle Westerhold (17k), 72
11. Rodney Schweizer (74), 70
12. Curt Potter (11P), 68
DNF — Jimmy Dowell (88), 66; Kerry Davis (86), 64; Terry Bivins (5x), 62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.