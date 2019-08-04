Central Missouri Speedway hosted its annual Kid’s Night activities and night two of the special Top Gun Series on Saturday, Aug. 3. A total of 93 drivers and teams signed in for competition in 13 heat races and six main events. Among drivers on hand were 17 Pure Stocks, nine E-Mods, 16 Mod-Lites, 24 B-Mods, 13 Street Stocks and 14 E-Mods.
Kid’s ages 12 and under enjoyed several activities throughout the night and received a free hot dog and drink courtesy of owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls. The kids also competed in foot races on the track during intermission in five age groups and had a chance to win donated bikes, scooters, and money from the many donators who contributed. Every kid also received a goodie bag stuffed full of school supplies, coupons, and various items and folders, notebooks, and paper.
Pure Stock Recap
Jimmie Smith and Spencer Reiff began the 15-lap Pure Stock feature event from row one. Reiff led the opening laps under heavy pressure from multiple-time winner Jason Ryun. The two were close at lap five but by lap seven, Reiff put some distance between himself and Ryun. By lap eight, Ryun caught back up to the leader on the high side and took the lead at lap nine. Ryun continued to lead the event through a series of cautions and by lap ten was ahead of Reiff, Bobby Russell, and Byron Glotzbach. A series of cautions plagued the final two laps of the event and after three attempted restarts, Ryun eventually went on to collect his fifth feature win of the season ahead of Reiff, Glotzbach, J.R. Billings and Bobby Russell.
E-Mod Recap
Multiple time CMS E-Mod winner Shawn Burns and Josh Paul began the 12-lap E-Mod feature from row one. Burns looked strongest from the onset as he led the field on the low side while Josh Paul battled on the high side with fifth-starting Steven Makar. By lap five, Burns opened a 1.3-second lead over Makar who moved to second over Paul. Caution flew at lap seven for single car spin and again on lap eight. Burns led each restart with Paul moving into second position ahead of Makar. Burns appeared to collect the E-Mod Top Dog Series victory; however, after post-race tech the cars of Burns and Paul did not pass tech. Steven Makar was eventually declared the winner over Kit Bailey, Jeremy Curless, Dakota Earls and Chris Wunder.
Mod-Lite Recap
Justin Raffurty and David Raffurty sat on the front row of the 20-lap Mod-Lite feature event. David Raffurty was strong early on through lap number five holding on to the lead over son Dillon Raffurty and Brian Ziegler. After a series of early cautions, Dillon Raffurty moved to the front at lap six with David Raffurty to second. Travis Alexander moved forward in the lineup to third by lap 10 with Ziegler and Donnie Dannar in a close battle for fourth and fifth. Caution flew again by lap 12 with Dillon Raffurty leading David Raffurty, Alexander, Dannar and Ziegler. After a final push to the checkered flag, Dillon Raffurty held strong and collected his tenth feature win of the season, this time ahead of David Raffurty, Dannar, Alexander and Nathan Wolfe.
B-Mod Recap
Veteran CMS drivers Steve Clancy and Jake Richards occupied row one for the 20-lap B-Mod main event. Clancy, Richards and Patrick Royalty looked strong in the opening laps, but a series of cautions plagued the event through lap six as Clancy led Richards, Royalty, Jacob Ebert and Jeremy Lile. William Small’s night came to a grinding halt at lap ten on the back stretch as he flipped twice but was fine after the wreck. On the restart, Clancy led Richards, Royalty, Lile and Ebert. Clancy used patience as he continued to lead after multiple restarts over Richards and Royalty. In the end, Clancy built up a 1.3-second lead as he eventually collected his second CMS win of the year, over Richards, Royalty, Lile and Ebert.
Street Stock Recap
Nathan Vaughn and Devin Irvin began the 15-lap Street Stock main event from row one. The opening laps of the Street Stock main event were close with Vaughn and Irvin swapping the lead back and forth. By lap six, Irvin began to pull away out front over Vaughn. At the lap nine mark, Aaron Poe took third spot away from Brett Wood in fourth while John Brooks ran fifth. One caution slowed the field with four laps remaining as Vaughn was strong on the high side on the restart to capture the lead. Vaugh, Irvin and Poe were left to sort things out and on the white flag lap were nearly three-wide off turn four; however, Vaughn kept his hot winning streak going and ultimately collected his sixth win of the season over Poe in second. Irvin was third at the line over Brooks in fourth while Wood rounded out the top five.
A-Mod Recap
To start the 25-lap A-Mod main event, Tim Karrick and Rick Beebe began the race from row one. Beebe led the opening series of laps with a five-car length advantage over Karrick by lap five while Terry Schultz, Chad Lile and Gunner Martin ran inside the top five. At lap ten, Beebe enjoyed an eighth of a second lead over Karrick who was closing fast. By lap 11, the pair were side-by-side up front but by lap 12, Karrick moved to the front as Beebe was under pressure from Schultz for second. Karrick enjoyed a two-second lead by lap fifteen as Lyle and Martin oved in front of Beebe by lap 16. By lap 20, Karrick’s lead had built to a 3.3-second lead over Schultz and Lyle. Karrick proved unstoppable as he collected his fourth CMS feature win of the season in a race that ran green to checkered. Schultz held on to second in a fierce battle with Lyle in third. Martin ran strong in fourth with Dean Wille moving forward to secure a top-five run.
Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway
August 10 - Weekly Racing 14 - Top Gun Series continues (EM)
August 17 - Alternative Wire & Cable, Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)
August 24 - Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)
Central Missouri Raceway Results - Aug. 3
Pure Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Jason Ryun (27), 100
2. Spencer Reiff (7), 95
3. Byron Glotzbach (59), 91
4. J.R. Billings (185), 87
5. Bobby Russell (38), 84
6. Logan Headley (23), 81
7. Darrin Christy (3B), 78
8. James Smith (03), 76
9. Gale Harper Jr. (28Jr), 74
10. Jonathan Evans (89), 72
11. Joey Harper (21), 70
12. Scott Martin (12), 68
13. Blaine Nolker (F86), 66
14. Jeff Hardy (427), 64
15. Gary Akers (13A), 62
16. Jimmie Workman (24), 60
17. Cameron Kelly (30K), 58
E-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Steven Makar (4M), 100
2. Kristopher Bailey (77), 95
3. Jeremy M Curless (33), 91
4. Dakota Earls (15E), 87
5. Chris Wunder (1der), 84
6. Adam Schelert (07), 81
7. Jesse Johnson (81), 78
DQ. Shawn Burns (28); Josh Paul (14P).
Mod Lite
Place Driver Points
1. Dillon Raffurty (46), 100
2. David Raffurty (64), 95
3. Donnie Dannar (171), 91
4. Travis Alexander (36), 87
5. Nathan Wolfe (3), 84
6. Garrett Stonum (4K), 81
7. Tyler Furrell (34), 78
8. Michael Raffurty (41), 76
9. Kelly Bergstrom (9), 74
10. Joshua James Guy (2), 72
DNF. Brian Ziegler (65Z), 70; James Beebe (03), 68; Kevin White (33), 66; Jeff Raffurty (98), 64; Justin Raffurty (75), 62; Kyle Jennings Guy (17), 60.
B-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Stephen Clancy (12c), 100
2. Jake Richards (7J), 95
3. Patrick Royalty (49), 91
4. Jeremy Lile (05), 87
5. Jacob Ebert (94), 84
6. Donald R Marrs (9), 81
7. Kaleb Bray (19B), 78
8. Sturgis Streeter (61), 76
9. Rodney L Cordon (17), 74
10. Jacob Callahan (27), 72
11. Jeff Elder (97J), 70
12. Chris Brockway (03), 68
13. Olen Stephens (12Jr), 66
14. Gary McGinnis (38), 64
15. Rick Anderson (8), 62
16. Skylar Nolker (99M), 60
DNF - Kody Bray (15s), 58; Matt Michaels (13M), 56; Scott Pullen (08), 55; William Riley Small (10w), 54; Jason Reeves (5R), 53; Dallas Heuser (15H), 52; Kameron Grindstaff (14), 51.
DNS - Chris Kitsch (3K), 45.
Street Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Nathan Vaughn (12V), 100
2. Aaron Samuel Poe (45), 95
3. Devin Irvin (67), 91
4. John Brooks (27), 87
5. Brett Wood (7), 84
6. Michael Mullins (M20), 81
7. Jerry Schmidt (11x), 78
8. Christopher Kircher (28K), 76
9. James Allen Ngo (60), 74
10. Robert Chad Eickleberry (09), 72
11. Randy Jester (51), 70
12. Brian Inlow (43), 68
13. Ethan Mullins (5E),
Modified
Place Driver Points
1. Timothy W. Karrick (1K), 100
2. Terry L. Schultz (90), 95
3. Chad Lyle (16S), 91
4. Gunner Martin (75), 87
5. Dean K. Wille (68), 84
6. Kevin Blackburn (88), 81
7. Colson Kirk (5K), 78
8. Rick Beebe (22B), 76
9. Kameron Grindstaff (14), 74
10. Richard S Florence (42), 72
11. Rodney Schweizer (74), 70
12. Kyle Westerhold (17k), 68
13. Allan Lawrence (94), 66
14. Johnny Wyman (95JR), 64
