Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports hosts Shotgun Match

Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports held a County Shotgun Match on Saturday, July 6, at the UCM Trap and Skeet Range.
Aidan Bass (Mineral Creek 4-H) won the intermediate division — ages 11-13 — and was awarded Blue Ribbon and a gift of an Otis Patriot 12 gauge shotgun cleaning kit, which was donated by Cabela’s Outdoor Fund. Wyatt Seymour (Heartland 4-H) took second in the intermediate division and won a Quake Claw Slimline Shotgun Sling and a Hoppe’s Boresnake Viper Den Bore Cleaner — also donated by Cabela’s.
Bailey Fleming (Mineral Creek 4-H) won the senior division — ages 14-18 — and received a Blue Ribbon and a gift of a Cabela’s box and hull combo pouch. Additionally, Fleming took home the purple grand prize ribbon, given to the shooter who had the most points for the match.
The next Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports Match will be the Rifle Match held at 9 a.m., July 7, at the Johnson County Jail Range on Saturday and the Archery Match will follow the next day, Sunday, July 21, at 1:00 p.m. at 300 N. Lee St. in Leeton.
